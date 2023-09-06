Fourth China-Mongolia Expo kicks off in N China's Hohhot

People's Daily Online) 16:36, September 06, 2023

Photo shows the venue for the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Mongolia Expo in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Bai Jianping)

The fourth China-Mongolia Expo kicked off in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 6.

With the theme, "Jointly Forming a New Pattern for Openness and Sharing New Development Opportunities,” the five-day expo features five activities—the opening ceremony, the China Northward Openness Economic and Trade Fair, conferences and forums, exhibitions, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Over 3,000 enterprises from 35 countries and regions have signed up for the expo, setting a new record. The expo's main exhibition covers 92,000 square meters, also a record high.

Attendees enter the venue for the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Mongolia Expo in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Bai Jianping)

The expo is hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce, Mongolia's Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry, and the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The expo will serve as a platform for China, Mongolia and other countries to expand economic, trade, and cultural cooperation and exchanges.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the fourth China-Mongolia Expo in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

