China, Mongolia agree to deepen security cooperation

Xinhua) 09:38, September 21, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPCCC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPCCC, meets with secretary of Mongolia's National Security Council Jadamba Enkhbayar in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 19, 2023. (China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Mongolia will work together to deepen bilateral security cooperation to promote their countries' development and safeguard regional peace and stability, said Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPCCC) and secretary of Mongolia's National Security Council Jadamba Enkhbayar Tuesday during their meeting here.

Linked by mountains and rivers and sharing weal and woe, China and Mongolia are good neighbors and good partners, enjoying solid mutual trust, a profound friendship and converging interests, Wang told Enkhbayar.

Last year, the heads of state of the two countries had a successful meeting, during which the two sides pledged to jointly build a community of shared future between the two countries, pushing bilateral relations to a new level, said Wang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPCCC.

As a comprehensive strategic partner and close neighbor, China always respects the development path independently chosen by the Mongolian people. China is ready to work with Mongolia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and to deepen bilateral security cooperation to provide a solid guarantee for the common development of the two countries as well as regional peace and stability, Wang said.

For his part, Enkhbayar said the two countries have always respected each other's core interests and supported each other in the fight against the pandemic, making bilateral relations at their best in history. Mongolia cherishes the friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, firmly pursues a friendly policy towards China and firmly abides by the one-China principle.

Given the current turbulent international situation, Mongolia adheres to multilateralism and stands ready to strengthen security cooperation with China to contribute to the development and prosperity of the two countries, he said.

Unilateral actions and hegemonism have long fallen behind the times, and the trend toward a multi-polar world is unstoppable, Wang said, noting that three words are key to the effort to achieve peace and security and build a multi-polar system.

The first one is equality. All countries, big or small, rich or poor, strong or weak, are equal and enjoy the right to development.

The second one is order. The international system with the United Nations at its core should be jointly upheld, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as well as the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations be jointly adhered to.

The third one is cooperation. Synergy should be forged through solidarity and cooperation to jointly address global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

