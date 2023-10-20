Senior Chinese official meets Mongolian president

Xinhua) 11:10, October 20, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Li Xi on Thursday met with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Mongolia is an important country for Belt and Road cooperation, and the two countries have advanced mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation, said Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

China will work with Mongolia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for new development of bilateral relations, Li said.

China also stands ready to deepen anti-corruption cooperation with Mongolia and jointly promote integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation, he added.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia is willing to strengthen the synergy between the two countries' development strategies and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

