Senior CPC official meets Mongolian guests

Xinhua) 09:10, November 23, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, secretary general of the Mongolian People's Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi met on Wednesday with a delegation led by Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, secretary general of the Mongolian People's Party.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that the CPC stands ready to work with the Mongolian People's Party to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two states.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Mongolia diplomatic relations, and the 30th anniversary of the revision of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between China and Mongolia.

Cai said that the CPC stands ready to take this opportunity to consolidate political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, explore people-to-people exchanges, carry forward Asian values and deepen experience exchanges on governance.

He called for setting an example of shared future, win-win cooperation, people-to-people ties, and solidarity to promote bilateral relations to a higher level.

Amarbayasgalan commended the recent high-level exchanges and strong cooperation in various fields between the two sides. He said that the Mongolian People's Party supports the full alignment of Mongolia's development strategy with the Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning between the two parties on governance.

