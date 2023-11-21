China's largest land port sees surging cargo throughput

HOHHOT, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Manzhouli, China's largest land port, has registered a surge in cargo volume so far this year, according to the port administration office.

Manzhouli, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, handled more than 20 million tonnes of cargo from January to Nov. 20, up 39.9 percent year on year.

The figure consisted of 18.73 million tonnes of railway freight and 1.32 million tonnes of road freight, up 35.3 percent and 171 percent, respectively, said Zhang Shipu, director of the administration office.

Thus far this year, Manzhouli port has handled 4,353 China-Europe freight train trips, transporting a total of 472,900 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo.

Imports and exports via Manzhouli port mainly include daily necessities, industrial machinery, and agricultural and sideline products.

To further promote the high-quality development of Manzhouli and enhance the facilitation of cross-border trade, the port has launched a raft of measures to improve customs clearance efficiency for China-Europe freight trains, streamline clearance procedures and reduce associated costs, Zhang said.

