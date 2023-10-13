S China's Qinzhou Port: modern int'l pivotal hub along land-sea trade corridor

Started as a small fishing village in 1992, the Qinzhou Port of south China's Guangxi has been constructed into a modern international pivotal hub along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor after 30 years of development. An automated container terminal for sea-rail intermodal services has been constructed in Qinzhou Port, along with the industrial cluster thriving at the Qinzhou Port section of China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

At present, Qinzhou Port has realized the daily operation of container trains and kept its connection with the China-Europe freight trains. It has opened more than 60 domestic and foreign container routes, which cover 61 cities in China and reach 393 ports in 119 countries and regions around the world, for the transportation of over 940 kinds of goods.

