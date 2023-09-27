North China border port sees cargo throughput exceeding 12 mln tonnes

Xinhua) 10:19, September 27, 2023

HOHHOT, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The border port of Ceke in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has handled nearly 12.24 million tonnes of cargo so far this year, according to local customs.

The import and export trade volume handled by the port has reached 7.058 billion yuan (about 984 million U.S. dollars) thus far in 2023, and a total of 187,909 vehicles have passed through the port during the same period, according to the customs authorities of Ejina Banner in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Ceke port handled 217,000 tonnes of cargo on Monday and saw 3,127 vehicles passing through the port, both being historical highs.

The port has boosted customs clearance capacity and improved logistic services for coal shipping vehicles this year.

Ceke is an important cross-border channel for mineral products transportation, and an important transportation and commercial hub linking northwest China and other countries.

