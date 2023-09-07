China-Laos land port has handled over 1 mln people this year

Xinhua) 09:00, September 07, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows bullet trains at Mohan railway station of the China-Laos Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

KUNMING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Mohan Port on China's border with Laos has cleared a total of 1,000,541 individuals hailing from 64 countries and regions this year, according to port authorities.

Sengdala Nittiya, a Laotian China-Laos Railway crew member, on Tuesday became the millionth person to pass through the land port in southwest China's Yunnan Province this year, receiving congratulations and flowers from staff at the Mohan border checkpoint.

Entry and exit traffic at the land port has been increasing since the beginning of the year, rising from an average of 3,000 people per day to a maximum of 8,000 people.

Since the China-Laos Railway launched its cross-border passenger services on April 13, such passenger flows at the Mohan railway port have also shown a steady growth trend, with the daily average number of inbound and outbound passengers surpassing 500.

Mohan Port is the largest land port between China and Laos. It has evolved into a crucial hub for the Belt and Road Initiative and a significant gateway to countries in the Indochina Peninsula.

