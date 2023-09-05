China's top legislator holds talks with Lao National Assembly president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with visiting Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with visiting Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao said China is ready to work closely with the Lao side to translate the consensus reached by top leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the two countries into tangible cooperation outcomes and benefits for the two peoples.

Zhao said the two sides should adhere to high-level guidance, deepen practical cooperation, tap the potential of the China-Laos Railway, and build a model of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The two countries should carry forward their traditional friendship, implement cooperation projects on people's livelihood, strengthen exchanges in sub-national cooperation, sister cities' exchanges, and youth contacts, and expand exchanges in culture, education, and media, Zhao said.

China firmly supports Laos in assuming the rotating presidency of the ASEAN next year and stands ready to deepen China-ASEAN relations, he added.

"The NPC of China is willing to work with the Lao National Assembly to deepen friendly exchanges at all levels, conduct in-depth exchanges on issues such as state governance, development planning, and the rule of law, strengthen exchanges between local legislatures of the two countries, and provide legal guarantees for China-Laos cooperation in various fields," said Zhao.

Zhao also expressed hope for closer coordination and cooperation at multilateral parliamentary fora to jointly safeguard the basic norms governing international relations and the common interests of developing countries.

Saysomphone said the traditional friendship between Laos and China is enduring, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation between the two countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative has brought tangible benefits to the Lao people and the Laos-China Railway has played a vital role in promoting the development of the Lao economy, he said.

Saysomphone said the Lao National Assembly is willing to strengthen cooperation with the NPC of China and contribute to the construction of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

The two legislators signed an agreement on cooperation between the NPC and the Lao National Assembly after the talks.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, and visiting Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane sign an agreement on cooperation between the NPC and the Lao National Assembly after their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

