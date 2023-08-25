Feature: Chinese scholarships help Lao students build career advantages

August 25, 2023

VIENTIANE, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Aliya Xabphaysarne, an 18-year-old student from Lao's Savannakhet province, was awarded the Chinese government scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year, a step closer to her dream of studying in China.

After a farewell party on Thursday for the Lao students who were awarded the scholarship, Aliya, together with her fellow students, will embark on a new study journey in China.

Saying that she has been learning Chinese since she was younger, Aliya believes she will be able to bring medical knowledge and techniques from China back to Laos.

"I chose to study medicine because I want to help take care of my family. After completing my bachelor's degree, I will continue my master's degree, then come back to work and help children in Laos," said Aliya.

Aliya added that she will also promote the Lao culture, such as the Lao language and traditional dance, while studying in China.

Many Lao students are interested in learning Chinese and applying for a Chinese scholarship, which will be a great help in bolstering their Chinese language proficiency and cultivating better career skills.

In a speech at the farewell party, co-hosted by the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports and the Chinese Embassy in Laos, Lao Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people for providing assistance to Laos in building human resources, adding that this assistance is an important contribution to Laos' socio-economic development and has strengthened the friendship between China and Laos.

"I decided to study in China because I want to develop my knowledge and deepen bilateral ties between China and Laos," said Praveena Insisiengmay, who was awarded a master's degree scholarship.

Praveena expressed her gratitude to the leaders of Laos and China for educational cooperation, especially the Chinese government for providing assistance to Laos in promoting education.

"Without them, we would not be here today. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to fulfill our dreams and develop ourselves for the development of our family, society, and nation."

The scholarship will help reduce the study expenses, said Alanya Vilayphone, an 18-year-old student from Savannakhet province, who will study international trade in China.

"Thank you to the Chinese government for giving good funding to Lao students, which could open up opportunities for Lao children to get higher education," said Alanya, who had been to Beijing for a study trip and had a good impression of China, especially the people, the food and the culture there.

Anousack Soulithone agreed. "I like the Chinese food, people and the environment in China. I had a chance to travel to China, and I was very impressed with the Great Wall."

"Watching movies and listening to Chinese songs and speaking along are my techniques for learning Chinese. I have practiced so hard to get this scholarship. I'm so proud because this opportunity is likely to bring profound changes in my life."

