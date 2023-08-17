Wang Yi meets officials from Sri Lanka, Laos, Nepal, Vietnam

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Gunawardena is attending the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

KUNMING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou, Nepalese Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

The four foreign officials are attending the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Gunawardena said he appreciates China for the timely and effective assistance it provided when Sri Lanka faced difficulties. He said Sri Lanka will work with China to implement a series of important global initiatives proposed by China and looks forward to expanding bilateral cooperation in fields such as economy, trade and investment.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to strengthen governance experience sharing with Sri Lanka and cooperation in various fields, help Sri Lanka effectively meet the challenges of financial debt, and enhance its capacity for independent development.

Laos is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by top leaders of the two parties and countries, increase high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen cooperation on the economy, trade, investment and tourism, and build a model for a community with a shared future between Laos and China, Pany Yathotou said.

Wang said that China and Laos share the same ideals and common strategic interests. China is willing to continue expanding comprehensive cooperation with Laos in all fields, and stands ready to translate the important high-level consensus into tangible cooperation outcomes to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Yadav said that Nepal has always considered relations with China to be a priority in its foreign policy, and it will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy, adhere to its political commitments, and never allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities.

In response, Wang said China will continue to firmly support Nepal in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and in taking a development path suited to its own national conditions. China is willing to work with Nepal to build a strategic partnership of cooperation that features constant friendship to work toward development and prosperity.

When meeting with Tran Luu Quang, Wang said that both China and Vietnam should make good preparations for high-level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust, and jointly safeguard political and institutional security.

Developing relations with China has always been a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy, Tran Luu Quang said, adding that Vietnam opposes and is vigilant about foreign interference.

He added that Vietnam will strengthen high-level exchanges with China and deepen practical cooperation. It is ready to play its due role in ASEAN to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea and achieve common development, he noted.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Pany Yathotou is attending the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Nepalese Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Yadav is attending the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

