BRI hydropower projects send bliss of development to Laos

Aerial photo taken on June 2, 2023 shows the Nam Tha 1 hydropower plant in Bokeo province, Laos. (Photo by Wang Wanzhong/ Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- On the Nam Tha River in Laos' northern Bokeo province, the Nam Tha 1 hydropower plant is expected to see its annual generation to reach 720 GWh while providing green power to more than 2 million people in the border regions of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos as well as helping spur economic development in the remote hilly regions.

The project carried out by China Southern Power Grid (CSG) under the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was completed in 2018.

Major Belt and Road hydropower projects in Laos also include the Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower Project. It was built by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) and put into full operation in September 2021. It has generated over 13.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity as of June 2023.

Through BRI cooperation, China is using its industrial expertise and clean power technologies to help developing countries transition towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable development.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2022 shows the Nam Ou 4 hydropower plant of the Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower Project in northern Laos' Phongsaly Province. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows Nam Ou 6 hydropower plant of the Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower Project in northern Laos. (PowerChina Resources/Handout via Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2021 shows the Nam Ou 7 hydropower plant of the Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower Project in northern Laos. (PowerChina/Handout via Xinhua)

