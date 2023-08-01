Guyana willing to negotiate with China to sign BRI cooperation plan: joint statement

Global Times) 08:36, August 01, 2023

China and Guyana released a joint statement on Monday, stating that two sides will commit to further deepening and expanding bilateral relations and promoting bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games and visit China from July 25 to August 1. On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Guyanese President Ali, and the two sides held in-depth exchanges on bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern. They expressed their commitment to further deepen and expand bilateral relations and promote bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Ali in Beijing on Sunday, saying that China is willing to work with Guyana to promote relations between China and Caribbean countries, and to jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

According to the joint statement, Guyana highly appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China. Recalling that the two sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding between China and Guyana on Cooperation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative on July 27, 2018, the Guyanese side expressed its willingness to negotiate with China to sign the BRI cooperation plan.

The joint statement showed that the two sides reaffirmed that, on the basis of the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit, the purposes of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, they respect each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support each other's people in choosing development paths suited to their national conditions.

Guyana reiterated its firm support for the one-China principle.

Ali thanked China's support for Guyana's economic development, including infrastructure construction. Both sides are committed to deepening economic cooperation, including expanding trade and investment, and expanding cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, health, energy, education and other fields.

China expressed appreciation to Ali for Guyana's constructive role in regional and international issues, especially in the areas of food security, regional integration and China-Latin America cooperation.

Ali expressed to the China his firm belief that both developed and developing countries should focus on promoting food, climate and energy security to advance sustainable development. Both sides recognize that global development initiatives contribute to this goal, said the joint statement.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection, and pledged to deepen cooperation in areas including forest conservation, biodiversity conservation and promotion of renewable energy, according to the statement.

The two sides recognize the important value of trade and investment in deepening economic cooperation and are committed to creating a sound business environment and promoting bilateral trade and investment activities. The two sides agreed to explore cooperation in agriculture, energy, minerals, manufacturing and services.

Ali thanked China for supporting Guyana's successful election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In view of the global challenges posed by climate change, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue advocating for climate change and sustainable development at the international level. To this end, the two sides are committed to expanding cooperation in renewable energy, climate resilience and adaptation.

Also, in order to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, the two sides decided to support cooperation between educational institutions of the two countries, promote student exchange programs and promote cultural cooperation.

The two sides agreed to promote health cooperation between the two countries by sharing experience and technology. Ali highly appreciated the medical services provided by the Chinese medical team to Guyana for the local people.

Separately, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Chinese foreign minister, met with Hugh Todd, minister of foreign affairs of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on Friday in Chengdu, the capital city of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Wang called on both sides to make joint efforts to deepen cooperation in various fields and push for sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Todd, who is accompanying Guyanese President Ali for the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade, believed that China will continue to show global leadership, promote solidarity among developing countries and promote the South-South cooperation.

