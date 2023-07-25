China to deepen practical cooperation with Nepal under BRI: official

Xinhua) 16:20, July 25, 2023

KATHMANDU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Nepali president Ram Chandra Poudel met with Yuan Jiajun, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee on Sunday here in the Office of the President.

Yuan said during the meeting that China is willing to deepen practical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Nepal, and deeply and solidly promote the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity between China and Nepal.

The CPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with Nepali political parties to boost the development of China-Nepal relations, Yuan said, adding that Chongqing is willing to enhance cooperation and exchanges with Nepal in agriculture, poverty reduction and education to enrich the relationship between the two countries through subnational exchanges.

Poudel said that Nepal and China enjoy a long-lasting relationship and close contact in all sectors. Nepal appreciates China's key support to its development, adheres to the one-China policy and does not allow any force to use Nepalese territory for any anti-China action.

Nepal is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China at government, political party and subnational levels so as to promote the construction of BRI and further development of the mutual relations, Poudel added.

Yuan led a CPC delegation to visit Nepal at the invitation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) from Sunday to Tuesday.

