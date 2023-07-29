Former Ethiopian president asserts Ethiopia's commitment to ensuring Belt and Road's success

The following is an excerpt from a recent interview with Mulatu Teshome, former Ethiopian president. Teshome, having studied and worked in China for many years, has made significant contributions to China-Ethiopia friendship and cooperation.

Q: Ethiopia is a prominent African country with significant influence. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ethiopia on Nov. 24, 1970, the two countries have cultivated a strong relationship and evolved into comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, setting a good example for China-Africa relations. How would you characterize the relationship between China and Ethiopia? Additionally, can you share some of the most memorable stories from your career regarding exchanges between China and Ethiopia? Finally, how do you envision the future development of bilateral relations?

A: Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to share with you my thoughts regarding Ethiopia-China relations. As for the question, I think it would be much better if I start by noting the impressions and especially deep impressions during my career as a diplomat and also as a government official, as minister of Ethiopia regarding China-Ethiopia relations. You know, it was when I was ambassador of Ethiopia to China when the former Prime Minister, Meles Zenawi, made the first visit to China. And I can say that it really was the beginning of the warming up of relations between Ethiopia and China for a common interest, for mutual benefit, focusing on areas where Ethiopia can benefit from and the cooperation which we were supposed to make with the People's Republic of China. And since I was the ambassador, I hosted it in a very well manner. And actually, the discussions of the Prime Minister and all his counterparts were focused on how best we can bring Ethiopia-China relations to the benefit of our two countries. That is the first impression that I can never forget.

So, it was the reinforcement and real declaration of true friendship between Ethiopia and China. And during that time, I was the vice minister of economic relations with the Ministry of Economic Development and International Cooperation, and I was attached to the visiting president. And I remember he stayed at the National Palace, which is the Jubilee Palace. It was my official residence when I was president of Ethiopia. So, the visit of [Chinese] President Jiang Zemin was very structured in upholding what issues are very important between Ethiopia and China. Actually, it was underlined that the cooperation between Ethiopia and China could be most beneficial to both countries if we focus on trade, investment, and especially the encouragement of Chinese companies to come and invest in Ethiopia or participate in infrastructure development, which the Ethiopian government was undertaking extensively. So, these are the areas where I really always look at the very basis of the cooperation which we are in today. When it comes to the development of trade, investment, and also Chinese companies’ participation in Ethiopia's infrastructure program development—if you ask me what the future of cooperation between Ethiopia and China will look like, I think it's going to develop.

It is going to be focused basically on the investment from China to Ethiopia, especially in the manufacturing sector. And Ethiopia has also started encouraging the development of its mining sector in which Chinese companies can play a significant role. We have jointly started cooperating in the areas of industrial parks and industrial zones in many of our cities, including the surroundings of Addis Ababa and different regions of Ethiopia. That has to be intensified. That is the position that is very attractive when we take the potential existing in Ethiopia. Chinese companies can benefit, and Ethiopia also can benefit from the investments which are going to be made by Chinese companies.

So, it is not something that starts this year and ends next year. It is going to be long, long-term cooperation. From this long-term cooperation, both Ethiopia and China can benefit. And if we have this strong cooperation and strong economic interaction, then it will be the foundation for the political, diplomatic, cultural, and other aspects of the relationship between our two countries.

Q: This year marks the 45th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. As an individual who has both experienced and witnessed China's development firsthand, how would you describe the transformations that China has undergone since its reform and opening-up? Which aspects of China's development have left the most lasting impression?

A: Yes, China’s rapid economic development is basically based on the good policies of the Chinese government to develop its economy. But most of all, I think it was focusing not only on economic development, but it was more people-centered, focused on raising the living standard of the Chinese people. That, I think, is the most successful part of China’s reform and opening up.

We see many countries in this world where the economy is growing, and you can say there is development in industry, in all aspects of the economy, but it is sometimes very difficult to know what people benefit from that development. But in China, the benefit that reform brought —you can see it in the changes it brought to the living standards of the Chinese people.

I know what the Chinese people's living standard was in the late 1970s because I made my first trip to study in China in 1976. I witnessed all the developments, especially from the opening up, up to my time as a student and also when I went back as an ambassador. It was a different Beijing, and it was a different China.

Q: On July 9, 2014, you traveled to China as the President of Ethiopia and had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China was the first country you officially visited after assuming the presidency. Could you share your recollections of your meeting with President Xi Jinping?

A: Yes. As you said, I made my first official visit abroad to the People's Republic of China. And when I met President Xi Jinping, it was as if I walked into a brother's home, and our meeting was very cordial, very friendly.

And our talks basically focused on how best we can strengthen the cooperation between Ethiopia and China, and Ethiopia was much interested in further strengthening and utilizing Chinese economic cooperation in the area of infrastructure, building roads, airports, dams for hydroelectric power generation, transmission lines, and so on and so forth. This was one aspect where Ethiopia had an agenda to discuss with Chinese leaders.

The other area was, of course, to tell President Xi to encourage Chinese investors to come and invest in Ethiopia and also to encourage Chinese importers to import Ethiopian products, especially agricultural products. What was exported was coffee. Starting with coffee, it would be a major benefit to enter the Chinese market. So basically, our discussion was focused on further strengthening China-Ethiopia relations.

Q: Please share one of the things that most impressed you during your studies in China. Do you have any suggestions for enhancing cultural exchanges between our two countries, especially among the younger generations?

A: The time already has been very long. So, some of the things may be a little bit difficult to really remember, but I had a very lively and very happy study time at Peking University. Actually, before Peking University, I was at the Peking Language Institute (Beijing Language and Culture University). I love both these learning institutions because it was the Peking Language Institute that gave me the opportunity to open the door for my Chinese language and entrance to Chinese universities, especially Peking University. And Peking University also is a university that really shaped me, I would say, which changed my world outlook and brought me to the level where I am and where I was. So, I loved my stay in China as a student.

To your surprise, there were only five students from Ethiopia when we went to China for our scholarship. Out of the five, three of us graduated, and the others actually couldn't make their graduation. But the thing is, during that time, five were too many. But now, if you are going to give the opportunity of going and studying abroad, starting from the bachelor's degree for Ethiopian students, it should be in the hundreds. So maybe for post-graduate students, I still highly encourage this cultural and educational exchange so that Ethiopians can benefit from Chinese learning institutions.

Q: This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Ethiopia and China signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018 to jointly construct the Belt and Road. What are your views on the BRI? What role do you believe it will play in Ethiopia's and Africa's social and economic development, and in future China-Africa cooperation?

A: Yes, the Belt and Road Initiative, from this very name, is about having the infrastructure in place to connect countries, connect China to the outside world, connect China to Africa, and to Ethiopia. And in that, it gives very important emphasis to the development of infrastructure, that's roads, ports, and railways, which Ethiopia is a beneficiary of.

For example, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway is a very good example to tell, but it is not enough. We have to continue to have more railways, more highways, more ports, and so that after having this economic infrastructure, the flow of goods and services between China and Ethiopia, between China and Africa, can be accessible. It can assist, in a very strong way, the economic cooperation and collaboration between Ethiopia and China, between Ethiopia, Africa and even for African countries. It is very important. It's not limited to Ethiopia and China or China and Africa.

Even when we look at the countries it involves, Africa can benefit a lot from the Belt and Road Initiative, as can the whole of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Eurasia. This can be accessible, some by railways, some by roads, some by sea. So, it is a very important and useful initiative. And Ethiopia is dedicated to making this initiative a success story.

Q: As the world undergoes profound changes unseen in a century, reforming and improving the global governance system has emerged as the prevailing trend. In this context, President Xi Jinping has proposed three major initiatives focused on global development, security, and civilization, all of which have received positive responses from Ethiopia. In your opinion, what unique significance does multilateral cooperation hold under the current international conditions? How can we bolster solidarity and cooperation among developing nations to collectively confront the risks and challenges presented by global changes?

A: Yes, it's very important to underline that multilateralism has to be encouraged because the challenges which are faced by the international community are how to address global governance, how to address peace and security issues of the world, how to address development needs, and especially global governance, which is basically dominated by a few countries, especially by the Western world.

The global governance rules and regulations are not written by the developing world. It is formulated and adopted by the big powers, by the Western developed countries. It has to be fair to everybody, to every country, be it small or big, and not only the economic share but the political attitude and the way the international community has to handle its affairs has to be revised. This needs the coming together of the developing world.

We can take the example of how the international community is regrouping itself, especially the developing world. And when the BRICS, that is, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, came together, it was only five countries, but now there is a very big interest from other parts of the world, including Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Southeast Asia who are showing interest in joining the BRICS club, the BRICS group, because, in that reformation of the global standard, countries may seek to protect their interests and national interests. It is to get out of the challenges of being dominated by a few.

So be it Africa or Ethiopia, or other developing countries, in the interest of their national economy, their regional peace and security, and also their economic interest, their share in global shares, and especially the global currency, these are areas where developing countries have to come together, and seek a common agenda for themselves in the interest of their respective national interests.

Q: As the location of the African Union headquarters, Ethiopia has made remarkable contributions to fostering collaborative cooperation and joint development among AU countries. What are your thoughts and expectations regarding cooperation between China and the African Union?

A: You know, Pan-Africanism, which is the philosophical basis for African solidarity, for Africans coming together to repeal the suppression of colonial oppression of African countries. And so, starting with Pan-Africanism, the organisation of African Union came into place, and it served the total liberation of Africa from the yoke of colonialism, including the abolition of apartheid South Africa.

Now the Chinese people and the People's Republic of China have been standing with the African people for their freedom and total political freedom. And after political freedom was gained, China still is with African people to support and assist Africans in developing their economies.

I think that is why the Chinese government has committed itself to building the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa. So, Africa and China have got a very good historic relationship, which has no negative imprints at all except solidarity and standing together on the international common agendas.

Now, Ethiopia, of course, is the host for the headquarters of the African Union, and it has a very big role in coordinating African agendas in the interest of Africa. And that will continue. And Ethiopia is actually trying its best to bring all African countries together for a common goal: To make Africans trade with each other, grow and develop together, and actually identify their common goals. Africans have already established regional economic blocs in which the final goal is continental integration, in that Africa is expecting to continue its cooperation with the People's Republic of China.

