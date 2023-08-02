Eritrean journalist praises the role of Eritrea-China BRI cooperation

My name is Amanuel Mesfun. I came from Eritrea.

This is my first time coming to China. I do have other colleagues who have told me very good stories about China and especially the relationship between China and Eritrea. Coming here gives me a greater perspective to really know how China is, the government, and the people. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me.

China's path toward development, especially in the past 10 years, is something that should be cherished or something that should be taken into account. Especially, the elimination of absolute poverty is one of the key points where China has accomplished greatly. Other than that, China’s win-win cooperation agreements and the policy of non-interference is why I guess many countries are now eager to do business and eager to have strong bilateral relations with China.

The 10th anniversary of the BRI also coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Eritrea and China. Last week (starting from May 14), President Isaias Afwerki made a state visit to China, during which a variety of topics were discussed, including the green economy, the blue economy, infrastructure, and mining. Beyond these recent developments, China and Eritrea share a long history of cooperation. Notably, Chinese medical teams have been dispatched to Eritrea 16 times.

Eritrea has a very strategic location. The strategic location is important not only for Eritrea, but also for the whole of Africa and China. The BRI is going to be a trail road for the whole Global South. Eritrea’s position gives it input to play its role in consolidating the BRI development agreements. And on the Eritrean side, with the current cooperation agreements that have already been done with the visit of the president, I'm sure that the cooperation agreements between Eritrea and China will have a solid impact in bringing about the changes that are in the BRI.

I would like to congratulate both countries on their 30th anniversary (of diplomatic relations). This could be a milestone for the two sisterly countries to go hand in hand and work for the betterment of the people, not only in China and Eritrea, but also in the Global South.

