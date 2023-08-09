200 Nepali tourism professionals receive Chinese language training

Xinhua) 09:52, August 09, 2023

KATHMANDU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 5th Chinese language training course for Nepalese tourism professionals concluded here on Tuesday, bringing the total number of trainees to 200.

Sanjita Nakarmi, one of the 40 learners who got their certificates at the closing ceremony of the 5th training course, learned about the knowledge of Chinese language, history and society through the six-month program.

Under a 2016 joint press statement, the Chinese side agreed to provide Chinese language training in Nepal for 200 Nepalese tourism professionals to support the recovery of tourism in the Himalayan country. The program had been suspended for three years over the COVID-19 pandemic.

China-Nepal cooperation on tourism has been undergoing an orderly recovery, with more and more Chinese tourists coming to Nepal, noted Wang Xin, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

Wang voiced hope that the learners present at the closing ceremony will make full use of what they had learned and improve their language skills and service levels to better serve the Chinese tourists.

Bharatmani Subedi, secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, referred to China as the second largest source of foreign tourists for Nepal.

He noted that the Nepali government is preparing to conduct Chinese language training to tourism professionals in the cities of Pokhara and Bhairahawa.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)