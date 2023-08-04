Feature: Chinese teacher earns praises for teaching Chinese language in Tanzania

Xinhua) 13:34, August 04, 2023

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- "How are you teacher," a common greeting in schools in China, has become increasingly popular among students in Tanzania's Zanzibar, where Li Xianyi, an associate professor of Chinese language and literature, has been volunteering to teacher Chinese for more than 10 years.

Li, who has another name Li Yaya, has a busy schedule from dawn to dusk as she travels in rural areas teaching the Chinese language.

"I have been teaching the Chinese language to poor pupils and students in Zanzibar's rural areas to bring more employment opportunities for them and further their education," Li told Xinhua at Jendele Secondary School where 20 students are learning the Chinese language.

"During the past 10 years, I have taught more than 1,000 students in and out of schools and some of them have now become Chinese language teachers," said Li.

Abeda Shaame Nassor is among the Chinese language teachers trained by Li. "I began learning the Chinese language in 2022 in order to advance my academic career and learn more about the Chinese culture taking into account that the Chinese have been our long-time friends," Nassor said.

Ismail Mussa Haji, a 14-year-old student at the school, said he decided to learn the Chinese language because it is important for the locals to find a job at Chinese companies in Zanzibar. "My intention is to become a Chinese language teacher upon completion of my education."

Haji said he expected to visit China in the future to learn more about the Chinese language and Chinese culture.

Recently, Chinese doctors who are providing free medical services for people in Zanzibar gathered at Li's home where they donated food and school stationeries to about 30 children, who are Li's neighbors.

Radhna Khamis Ally, a mother of three children, said "I have known Li Yaya for more than three years. She is a good neighbor and she loves children, especially those from poor families."

In March this year, the Chinese language course was included in the local national education syllabus and the Ministry of Education of Zanzibar authorized the China-Africa Youth Foundation to lead the Chinese language course in the government's eight secondary schools.

"The Chinese language is very important for Africa," Li said, adding that the teaching of the Chinese language will help promote the Chinese culture among Zanzibar's young generation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)