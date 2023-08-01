Feature: Chinese medical schools empower more young Afghan doctors

KABUL, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hizbullah Bahir, a young professor at Kandahar University of Afghanistan, wore a broad smile as he recalled his study days in China, suggesting that he would spell a bright future for Afghan students by sharing his knowledge and experience.

"I think we must strongly encourage the younger generation of Afghanistan by sharing our exquisite experience acquired in China. With our expertise, we can invest and share our knowledge with the people of Afghanistan while making them aware of the facilities and programs available in foreign nations," he said.

Teaching at the university's healthcare and physical therapy department, Bahir began his study in China in 2018 and obtained a master's degree in therapeutic studies after graduating from the renowned Peking University in 2021.

Now, he is engaged in healthcare and education to serve his war-torn homeland in progressing to monitor and accelerate quality education implementation in the impoerished country.

As one of the successful Afghan students who were granted scholarships to pursue higher degrees, Bahir said China is reinforcing "a big stride" in quality education.

He said the friendly Afghanistan-China relations have an extraordinary influence on Afghan students focusing on medicine and healthcare sectors, which was one of the reasons that helped him make the right decision to complete his higher education there.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in July, China welcomes all sides implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, promoting inclusiveness and coexistence among all civilizations, and increasing mutual understanding and friendship among all nations.

China has been endeavoring to deepen cooperation among the SCO member countries in education, science and technology, culture, health, sport and media. In three years, China will provide member states with 1,000 International Chinese Language Teachers Scholarships, offer 3,000 "Chinese Bridge" summer camp opportunities, and invite 100 young scientists to China for scientific research exchanges.

Public health facilities in Afghanistan are underfunded and under-resourced, lacking qualified personnel, equipment, medicines and medical supplies.

Shafiullah Ahmadzai has been trying to empower communities at the grassroots level to curb the spread of malnutrition and mental health diseases. Interventions include the provision of primary healthcare as well as robust public health education.

Ahmadzai, who completed his study at the Binzhou Medical University in east China's Shandong Province in 2022, now works as a trainee doctor at the Afghan Mercy Hospital in the capital Kabul.

"Our people in Afghanistan need us, and we must be available to serve them at any cost," he said.

"Afghanistan is a poor nation, the people of the country live in poverty and most of the patients, who come to the hospital including children, suffer from malnutrition and mental diseases that directly indicate poor lifestyle and lack of access to good medical and health facilities."

Ahmadzai was impressed by China's advanced technology and high-quality education. While studying medicine in China, he learned various traditional treatment methods of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

"Acupuncture is one of the best and most useful medicines," said Ahmadzai, adding that he also applied massotherapy to treating his Afghan patients.

