China has over 40,000 community-based TCM clinics

Xinhua) 15:59, July 22, 2023

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of last year, there are more than 40,000 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics based at urban community health service centers or rural township-level health centers in China, according to an official statement.

The National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine said that TCM services are now available at almost all these community and township-level health institutions.

As of the end of 2021, TCM services provided at urban community health centers as well as rural township and village-level health centers accounted for over one-fifth of the total services of these institutions, the statement said.

Over the past ten years, China's central government has been offering fiscal support for the development of TCM services at community-based health institutions, including measures to improve the infrastructure, equipment and skills of the relevant personnel.

