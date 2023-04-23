Traditional Chinese medicine to help insomniacs with specialist clinic in Malta

Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai (R) and Clarence Pace, director general of the Department for Health Services within the Ministry for Health of Malta, and chairman of the board of the Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM), inaugurate an insomnia specialist clinic in Paola, Malta, on April 21, 2023. The Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) on Friday opened the insomnia specialist clinic in Paola, offering TCM treatment for sleep disorders. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) on Friday opened an insomnia specialist clinic in Paola, Malta, offering TCM treatment for sleep disorders.

Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai said that the opening of the clinic marks a significant milestone for the MRCTCM and reflects the strong bilateral relations between China and Malta.

This year commemorates the 60th anniversary of China sending its first medical aid team abroad, as well as the 30th anniversary of China dispatching its first medical team to Malta, Yu added.

Noting the assistance provided by Chinese medical teams to the Maltese community, Yu said their ongoing commitment to serving Maltese people is a reflection of "excellent bilateral relations" and "a message of bringing closer people-to-people exchanges."

Clarence Pace, director general of the Department for Health Services within the Ministry for Health, and chairman of the board of MRCTCM as well, emphasized the popularity of TCM among the local population.

Insomnia is a prevalent condition in Malta, he said, adding that TCM uses treatments including acupuncture, which research has proved effective in treating sleep disorders.

Mario Tabone Pumpach, 56, has suffered from severe insomnia for seven years. Acupuncture has improved his condition, he told Xinhua, adding that he hoped the clinic would bring recovery and help more patients like him.

After the opening ceremony, Pace told Xinhua that cooperation in the field of TCM is an integral part of strengthening friendly relations between Malta and China. He also expects more and better TCM treatment services for patients in the future.

Dong Xiaoyan, head of the 18th Chinese medical team, said the insomnia clinic will help insomniacs with acupuncture, massage and cupping in order to enhance their sleep quality and health.

Since 1994, when the MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments, 18 Chinese medical teams composed of over 100 physicians have offered TCM treatment to more than 200,000 Maltese patients.

