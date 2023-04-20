China rolls out roadmap to promote TCM culture
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China has introduced a roadmap designed to promote traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture, said a health official at a press conference Thursday.
China aims for more high-quality TCM cultural products and services, improved TCM culture and health literacy of the public, and wider spread of TCM overseas by 2025, said Xing Chao, an official with the National Administration of TCM.
Xing made the remarks when elaborating on a plan designed to further support the development of TCM during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
Noting that TCM culture is the foundation for TCM inheritance and development, Xing said that more efforts will be focused on the research of the cultural and spiritual symbols of TCM; the research, protection, collation and publication of TCM classics; the building of a TCM museum system; and the promotion of TCM culture overseas.
