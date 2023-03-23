Blue book highlights growth of traditional Chinese medicine industry

Xinhua) 11:05, March 23, 2023

SHENZHEN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The increasing number of health and medical institutions offering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services has greatly enhanced the quality and efficacy of TCM-related services in China, according to a blue book released on Wednesday.

By 2021, China had more than 77,000 TCM medical and health service units, including hospitals, clinics and TCM research institutions affiliated with health authorities, according to the blue book on the development of the TCM industry in China for 2022, which was unveiled at a conference in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

By the end of 2021, TCM services had been extended to 99 percent of urban community health centers and 98 percent of rural township-level clinics in China, according to the blue book.

It added that the country's TCM talent pool has continued to expand, with more than 1.6 million people working in TCM institutions nationwide and a total of 196,000 TCM practitioners and assistant practitioners working at primary-level institutions as of 2021.

The blue book, published by China Press of Traditional Chinese Medicine, was compiled based on statistical information from the Yearbook of Traditional Chinese Medicine of China, as well as official data released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)