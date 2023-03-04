Feature: Traditional Chinese medicine draws attention of medical talents in Cambodia

Xinhua) 14:02, March 04, 2023

This photo taken on March 3, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of a seminar at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Held in a hybrid format, the seminar is part of a project carried out by the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to train senior talents of acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage in developing countries. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Hem Sreynet, a 21-year-old nurse at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, pricked up her ears when traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) experts delivered a presentation on acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage here on Friday.

Sreynet is one of 20 medical personnel at the hospital taking part in a three-week seminar for senior talents of acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage, held at the hospital's Chinese Medicine Clinic in Phnom Penh.

"I want to learn about traditional Chinese medicine for a long time and now I have a chance to study it," she told Xinhua while attending the seminar on the first day. "I hope to gain a better insight into the acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage after this seminar."

She said the TCM has been used to diagnose, cure and prevent illness and it also reduces the use of modern medicine.

"It is efficacious to treat patients because there has been a remarkable increase in the number of patients coming for TCM treatment, and many of them have recovered," Sreynet said.

Held in a hybrid format, the seminar is part of a project carried out by the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to train senior talents of acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage in developing countries.

Koeurng Raksmiy, a Cambodian doctor at the friendship hospital's Chinese Medicine Clinic, said the TCM could heal a number of diseases such as osteoporosis, insomnia, infertility, pain, chronic cough, bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and interstitial lung disease.

"The TCM, which includes therapies such as gua sha massage treatment, acupuncture and cupping, is very useful in curing diseases," he told Xinhua. "Through this seminar, we expect to gain an insight into TCM treatment methods, particularly acupuncture techniques."

Raksmiy said since it was launched in March 2022, the friendship hospital's Chinese Medicine Clinic has received more than 6,000 patients.

"In general, they have recovered, and some patients said that the TCM treatment has helped them reduce the use of modern medicine," he said.

Wu Zhaomei, a member of the TCM anti-COVID-19 pandemic team in Cambodia, said the seminar focused on basic theories and operational methods of acupuncture, moxibustion and Tuina, as well as TCM nursing techniques.

"We are very happy to find that doctors and nurses in this hospital are interested in the TCM, that's why we want to improve their knowledge and technology of practicing in the TCM," she told Xinhua.

Wu said more than a dozen of TCM experts, who are experienced in both clinic and teaching, would give lectures during the three-week seminar.

"The TCM treats many common diseases effectively, and we want to share this with them," she said. "We expect that doctors and nurses at the friendship hospital can learn more about how to practice in acupuncture and Tuina, as well as nursing techniques."

She said the trainees will also have chances to visit the Chinese Medicine Clinic, where they can not only observe, but also practice after learning theories.

Cambodian medical personnel attend the opening ceremony of a seminar at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 3, 2023. Held in a hybrid format, the seminar is part of a project carried out by the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to train senior talents of acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage in developing countries. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)