Chinese vice premier calls for promoting TCM

February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday urged efforts to carry forward traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and promote its innovation and development so as to enhance people's health.

Sun made the remarks when inspecting Guang'anmen Hospital under the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences to learn about the role of TCM in COVID-19 response, treatment of major diseases with TCM, and application of TCM expertise and medication.

With efforts in improving the TCM service system and innovation capabilities and fostering TCM professionals over recent years, China has seen more than 98 percent of its community health service centers and township medical facilities capable of providing TCM services, Sun said.

The unique advantages of TCM have stood the test of COVID-19 epidemic and its safety and efficacy have been recognized by the World Health Organization, Sun said.

Noting that the COVID-19 epidemic is not over, and that people still face challenges of many diseases, Sun stressed the importance of staying confident in TCM, further efforts for capacity building of special departments in TCM hospitals, cultivation of TCM professionals, and research of TCM technology.

She also called on localities and departments to care for medical workers, and create an enabling environment for them to grow and practice medicine.

