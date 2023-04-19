China moves to boost traditional Chinese medicine culture

Xinhua) 17:00, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled a plan on Wednesday that aims to promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) among the public.

The plan, jointly issued by eight government organs, outlines 12 tasks in the promotion of TCM culture, including strengthening the protection and conservation of TCM classics and establishing a national digital TCM museum.

It also calls for launching various forms of activities to boost TCM culture among students and promote diversified products to facilitate TCM cultural exchanges with other countries.

A total of 50 national-level venues for experiencing TCM culture will be established, according to the plan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)