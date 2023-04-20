Themed museums help promote traditional Chinese medicine culture

Xinhua) 16:56, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China is working to promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) by utilizing themed museums and education bases, according to a press conference on Thursday.

According to the records from the National Cultural Heritage Administration, China had 83 TCM museums as of 2022, including one first-class museum, five second-class ones and three third-class ones, said Chen Zheng, deputy director of the National Museum of TCM.

Earlier this week, China unveiled a plan that aims to promote the culture of TCM among the public. The plan listed the promotion of TCM museums a major mission.

Noting that the TCM museums in China are facing problems such as unbalanced regional development, a lack of curation, services, and research capacities, and an incomplete management system, Chen said the country has established a mechanism responsible for collecting, protecting and studying TCM-related cultural relics, holding relevant exhibitions, and organizing promotion activities.

TCM museums are going digital, according to Chen, adding that an online exhibition on herbal medicines from across the country is available on the official website of the National Museum of TCM.

Apart from themed museums, China also boasts 81 bases dedicated to the publicity and education of TCM culture, Xing Chao, an official with the National Administration of TCM, told the press conference.

Covering all the 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities on the Chinese mainland, these venues include memorial halls of renowned TCM masters, education institutions, and medical institutions, said the official.

Xing added that venues for experiencing TCM culture were also established in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai to better serve the public.

