First anti-COVID TCM team China sent to Cambodia completes aid mission

Xinhua) 11:14, May 18, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The first medical team specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) that China sent to Cambodia to aid local anti-COVID-19 efforts has completed its mission and returned to Beijing on Wednesday.

These Chinese TCM experts provided more than 16,000 outpatient services and 6,000 voluntary clinical services at a China-Cambodia friendship hospital, according to a welcome ceremony held for the medical team after its return.

In January 2022, China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine signed an agreement with the Cambodian health department to dispatch a TCM team to Cambodia to help combat the pandemic. Two months later, the medical team arrived in Cambodia.

The team was also the first national-level holistic medical group that China has sent abroad to use TCM to aid in the fight against COVID-19, according to the administration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)