Int'l students experience TCM in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 16:36, July 21, 2023

A foreign student learns to make Chinese medical sachet at the China University of Petroleum (East China) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 20, 2023. China University of Petroleum (East China) has set up a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) cultural experience center, where foreign students here can experience TCM diagnosis and treatment, TCM herbal tea, cupping, therapeutic scraping, Baduanjin excercises (a form of fitness Qigong), etc. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A foreign student experiences a traditional Chinese medical treatment on ears at the China University of Petroleum (East China) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A foreign student learns to make Chinese medical sachet at the China University of Petroleum (East China) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A medical staff offers cupping therapy to a foreign student at the China University of Petroleum (East China) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Medical staff pour Chinese medical herbal tea for foreign students at the China University of Petroleum (East China) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Medical staff guide foreign students on the practice of Baduanjin, a form of fitness Qigong, at the China University of Petroleum (East China) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

