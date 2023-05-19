Amazing Traditional Chinese Medicine: Loquat leaf extract

(People's Daily App) 15:02, May 19, 2023

Loquat leaf extract is used for the treatment of cough, chronic bronchitis (CB), inflammation, diabetes and cancer in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Check out the video to learn how to make all-natural loquat leaf extract.

