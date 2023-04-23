Helping traditional Chinese medicine have a big impact in Africa

Shi Baoyin (R), a member of the 26th Chinese medical team, guides a local doctor at the regional hospital of Natitingou in Atakora, Benin in March 2023. (The 26th Chinese medical team to Benin/Handout via Xinhua)

YINCHUAN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Shi Baoyin, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctor in Benin, can barely contain his delight when his local patients give him a thumbs-up after their recovery.

Shi, from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, is a member of the 26th Chinese medical team sent to the West African country, serving in the regional hospital of Natitingou in Atakora.

Over the past few months, the number of patients he received every day has doubled, reaching a maximum of 30.

"The effects of the treatment are the best advertisement," Shi, 43, said in an online interview, adding some of his patients are from other areas.

Shi started his 18-month term in Benin in August last year. Before leaving China, he packed his suitcase with acupuncture needles and small scalpels.

"I learned local people have a habit of carrying heavy loads on their heads, which can easily lead to neck, shoulder and back pain. I also learned that injuries are frequently caused by accidents involving motorbikes, a common means of travel here. So I prepared some tools to treat such patients," said Shi.

However, when Shi presented his acupuncture needles to his patients, they were initially reluctant to try and were sensitive to the pain involved in such treatment.

"They initially complained about the pain, but came back the next day saying the treatment had greatly alleviated their suffering," he said.

TCM can also be helpful in emergencies. Once, Shi saw a newborn baby suffering from ileus, but his parents could not afford regular treatment.

"We offered to use acupuncture to treat the child free of charge. His conditions greatly improved within hours of receiving the treatment," Shi recalled.

Since the first Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria in 1963, China has dispatched around 30,000 medical personnel to 76 countries and regions across five continents, with a primary focus on Africa, providing 290 million diagnoses and treatments for local people, according to the National Health Commission of China.

Eloge Florent Bokossa, president of the regional hospital of Natitingou, said since TCM doctors came to the hospital in 2019, many patients have benefited from their services due to the low cost and effectiveness.

In March, a TCM clinic was established in the hospital, attracting not only a large number of patients but also local doctors looking to learn about TCM.

"The treatment methods of TCM are simple and effective, easy to be accepted by ordinary people and easy to be used by medical staff. I will spare no effort to treat patients with TCM methods and train local doctors," Shi said.

This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic at the regional hospital of Natitingou in Atakora, Benin. (The 26th Chinese medical team to Benin/Handout via Xinhua)

