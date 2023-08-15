71 Nepali students granted Chinese scholarships

A Nepali student speaks at the awarding ceremony for Chinese government scholarships in Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 14, 2023.

KATHMANDU, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 71 Nepali students were awarded Chinese government scholarships on Monday for studies in Chinese universities in the 2023/2024 academic year.

While some Nepali students shared their learning and living experiences in China at the awarding ceremony held in Kathmandu, Sakcham Shrestha noted that he was more than excited for being admitted into the Wuhan-based Huazhong University of Science and Technology for the study of software engineering.

"This opens a gateway for people who are trying to seek those ideas," he said.

Ashok Rai, Nepal's minister for education, science and technology, encouraged Nepali students to learn from China's progress in science and technology, saying, "Your success is linked to the success of our country."

Addressing the awarding ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song referred to the Nepali students as "the witnesses, beneficiaries, builders and communicators" of the China-Nepal friendship.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song (C) hands over an admission letter to a Nepali student at the awarding ceremony for Chinese government scholarships in Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 14, 2023.

Nepali Minister for Education, Science and Technology Ashok Rai (C) hands over an admission letter to a Nepali student at the awarding ceremony for Chinese government scholarships in Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 14, 2023.

