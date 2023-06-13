China's top political advisor meets chairman of Nepal's national assembly

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal, in Beijing on Tuesday.

The two sides should synergize development strategies, maintain the political foundation for the growth of bilateral relations, expand exchanges and cooperation, and add new impetus to the respective development and revitalization of the two countries, Wang said.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to work with the National Assembly of Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges at all levels, and contribute to building a closer community of shared future between China and Nepal, Wang said.

Timilsina said Nepal follows the one-China policy and speaks highly of China's extraordinary achievements. The National Assembly of Nepal is willing to deepen exchanges with the CPPCC National Committee and promote practical cooperation between the two countries to achieve common development and prosperity.

