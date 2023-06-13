China's top political advisor meets chairman of Nepal's national assembly
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal, in Beijing on Tuesday.
The two sides should synergize development strategies, maintain the political foundation for the growth of bilateral relations, expand exchanges and cooperation, and add new impetus to the respective development and revitalization of the two countries, Wang said.
The CPPCC National Committee is willing to work with the National Assembly of Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges at all levels, and contribute to building a closer community of shared future between China and Nepal, Wang said.
Timilsina said Nepal follows the one-China policy and speaks highly of China's extraordinary achievements. The National Assembly of Nepal is willing to deepen exchanges with the CPPCC National Committee and promote practical cooperation between the two countries to achieve common development and prosperity.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator holds talks with chairman of Nepal's national assembly
- 1st China-supported demonstration village for sustainable development launched in Nepal
- Senior CPC official meets Nepali delegation
- 1st group of Chinese trekkers arrive in Nepal
- Nepal's PM expects growing trade cooperation with China
- Chinese envoy voices readiness to promote cooperation with SAARC
- Nepal, China are reliable partners: upper house leader
- Xi extends condolences to Nepali president over plane crash
- China expresses condolences over Nepal plane crash
- Nepal ready to work with China for regional peace, stability: president
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.