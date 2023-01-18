Xi extends condolences to Nepali president over plane crash

Xinhua) 08:04, January 18, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari over a plane crash in the country.

In his message, Xi said that upon learning of the plane crash in Nepal, which caused heavy casualties, he would like to express deep condolences over the fatalities and offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Also on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

