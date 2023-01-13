Symposium held on book about Xi's visits to people's homes

Xinhua) 16:52, January 13, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing on Thursday on the book about the interactions between Xi Jinping and the people during his domestic inspection tours.

Attending the symposium, Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and president of the All-China Women's Federation, stressed the thorough study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the sound understanding of the book, in a bid to inspire a strong driving force for striving in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

Representatives from relevant central authorities, women's federations across the country and families attended the symposium.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)