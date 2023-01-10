Xi stresses promoting full, rigorous Party self-governance ceaselessly

Xinhua) 09:33, January 10, 2023

General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday stressed ceaseless efforts in promoting full and rigorous Party self-governance and ensuring the implementation of decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)