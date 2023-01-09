Xi stresses efforts to modernize judicial, procuratorial, public security work

Xinhua) 08:13, January 09, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of remaining committed to advancing reform and exploring new ground, and carrying forward the fighting spirit in a bid to modernize the work of judicial, procuratorial and public security organs.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently made an important instruction on the work of judicial, procuratorial and public security organs.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended greetings and gratitude to all police officers ahead of the Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Jan. 10.

Xi also stressed upholding the absolute leadership of the CPC over judicial, procuratorial and public security work, and enhancing political awareness as well as the capacity for political judgment, thinking and implementation.

Xi called for applying a people-centered philosophy and following a path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

Judicial, procuratorial and public security organs should fulfill their duties to ensure the country's political security, social stability, social equity and justice, and a happy life for the people, and make contributions to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, he noted.

Xi also urged Party committees at all levels to strengthen leadership over judicial, procuratorial and public security work, so as to provide a strong guarantee for promoting the modernization of judicial, procuratorial and public security work.

Xi's instruction was conveyed by Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, at a central conference on judicial, procuratorial and public security work held in Beijing from Saturday to Sunday.

Addressing the conference, Chen called on judicial, procuratorial and public security authorities to faithfully implement Xi's instruction, keep in mind both domestic and international imperatives, and ensure security in the pursuit of development.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat and minister of public security, presided over the meeting and made a concluding speech.

