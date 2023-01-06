Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Thursday.
Qin Gang was removed from the post of ambassador to the United States of America.
Fu Cong was appointed ambassador to the European Union (EU), replacing Zhang Ming.
Zhu Qingqiao was appointed ambassador to Brazil, replacing Yang Wanming.
Hou Yanqi was appointed ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), replacing Deng Xijun.
Yao Wen was appointed ambassador to Bangladesh, replacing Li Jiming.
Guo Zhijun was appointed ambassador to the Comoros, replacing He Yanjun.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls on Economic Daily to better tell China's economic development stories
- The people -- never absent in Xi's New Year addresses
- Int'l community says Xi's New Year address conveys hope, confidence for cause of peace, development for humanity
- Nation's character guarantees it can overcome adversity
- Ringing in 2023, Xi stresses hard work, unity to make tomorrow's China a better place
- Highlights: 2023 New Year Address by President Xi Jinping
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.