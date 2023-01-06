We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:21, January 06, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Thursday.

Qin Gang was removed from the post of ambassador to the United States of America.

Fu Cong was appointed ambassador to the European Union (EU), replacing Zhang Ming.

Zhu Qingqiao was appointed ambassador to Brazil, replacing Yang Wanming.

Hou Yanqi was appointed ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), replacing Deng Xijun.

Yao Wen was appointed ambassador to Bangladesh, replacing Li Jiming.

Guo Zhijun was appointed ambassador to the Comoros, replacing He Yanjun.

