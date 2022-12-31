Languages

Archive

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Home>>

Highlights: 2023 New Year Address by President Xi Jinping

(People's Daily Online) 21:39, December 31, 2022
Highlights: 2023 New Year Address by President Xi Jinping

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories