Xi says China closely linked with world

Xinhua) 19:25, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Today's China is a country closely linked with the world, President Xi Jinping said in his 2023 New Year address on Saturday.

"Over the past year, I have hosted quite a few friends, both old and new, in Beijing; I have also traveled abroad to communicate China's propositions to the world," Xi said in the address as he extended festive greetings for the New Year.

Noting that changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace and the world is not yet a tranquil place, Xi said China cherishes peace and development and values friends and partners as always.

"We stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress. We work hard to contribute China's wisdom and solutions to the cause of peace and development for all humanity," he said.

