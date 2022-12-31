Xi remembers late leader Jiang in New Year address

Xinhua) 19:18, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Saturday paid high tribute to late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, praising his "towering achievements and noble demeanor."

The great legacy Jiang left behind will be cherished, Xi said when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2023.

"We will honor his last wishes and advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era," he said.

Jiang passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96.

