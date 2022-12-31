Xi extends New Year greetings to all

Xinhua) 19:13, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended New Year greetings to all people when delivering an address on Saturday in Beijing to ring in 2023.

"The year 2023 is approaching," Xi said. "From Beijing, I extend my best New Year wishes to all of you."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)