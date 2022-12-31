Home>>
Xi extends New Year greetings to all
(Xinhua) 19:13, December 31, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended New Year greetings to all people when delivering an address on Saturday in Beijing to ring in 2023.
"The year 2023 is approaching," Xi said. "From Beijing, I extend my best New Year wishes to all of you."
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping delivers important speech at New Year gathering of CPPCC National Committee
- Full text of Xi Jinping's speech at New Year gathering of CPPCC National Committee
- Xi's speech at 1st plenum of 20th CPC Central Committee to be published
- Xi meets Putin via video link
- Xi addresses 2023 New Year gathering of China's top political advisory body
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.