Home>>
Xi's speech at 1st plenum of 20th CPC Central Committee to be published
(Xinhua) 17:17, December 31, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will on Sunday publish a speech delivered by Xi Jinping at a key Party meeting in October.
The speech was made at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 23 by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Putin via video link
- Xi addresses 2023 New Year gathering of China's top political advisory body
- Retain nostalgia in pursuit of continued development
- President Xi to make New Year address to ring in 2023
- Xi, Benin president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of resumption of diplomatic ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.