Xi's speech at 1st plenum of 20th CPC Central Committee to be published

Xinhua) 17:17, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will on Sunday publish a speech delivered by Xi Jinping at a key Party meeting in October.

The speech was made at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 23 by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

