President Xi to make New Year address to ring in 2023

Xinhua) 10:15, December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2023 at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The address will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major state news organizations.

