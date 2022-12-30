Home>>
President Xi to make New Year address to ring in 2023
(Xinhua) 10:15, December 30, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2023 at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The address will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major state news organizations.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Benin president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of resumption of diplomatic ties
- Xi Jinping makes important speech at meeting of criticism and self-criticism of Political Bureau
- Yearender: CPC continues self-reform as it embarks on new journey
- CPC leadership meeting stresses implementing decisions, plans of key Party congress in unity
- Symposium lauds Xi's thought on environment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.