Xi Jinping makes important speech at meeting of criticism and self-criticism of Political Bureau

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting of criticism and self-criticism from December 26 to 27. The meeting was themed on fully implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; developing a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of the thought; strengthening the consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership; staying confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; upholding Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership; and uniting and leading Party officials in implementing with great effort and determination the major decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

At the meeting, the Political Bureau summarized achievements and examined inadequacies in the work of the Political Bureau; in taking the lead in upholding Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership; in taking the lead in enhancing cohesion and forging the Party's soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; in taking the lead in upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership; in taking the lead in upholding the people-centered development philosophy; in taking the lead in carrying forward the fighting spirit; and in taking the lead in implementing the political responsibility of full and rigorous Party self-governance. The Political Bureau conducted analysis according to Party spirit, and carried out criticism and self-criticism at the meeting.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Before the meeting, all bodies concerned made preparations carefully. Members of the Political Bureau held talks with relevant leaders, listened to their opinions and suggestions, and wrote outlines of their speeches. Focusing on the themes of the meeting, members of the Political Bureau made their speeches one by one at the meeting, carried out self-examination and self-criticism according to the Regulations of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Strengthening and Safeguarding the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and the Implementation Rules of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on the Central Party Leadership's Eight-point Decision on Improving Conduct, in an open and honest manner. The meeting proceeded in serious and lively atmosphere, and achieved expected results.

The speeches of members of the Political Bureau focused on six key points. First, while having a deeper understanding of the great significance of studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, they said that they would consciously make real achievements and seek actual results in studying, grasping and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Second, while having a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, they said that they would further uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority as well as its centralized and unified leadership with enhanced ideological, political and action consciousness.

Third, while having a deeper understanding of the long-term guiding significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, they said that they would use it to arm their minds, guide their practice, and advance their work.

Fourth, while having a deeper understanding of the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements, major principles and strategic decision of socialist modernization in comprehensively promoting Chinese modernization, they said that, in the face of arduous tasks and risks, they would dare to fight, take responsibility, perform their duties for the Party and do their bit for the people.

Fifth, while having a deeper understanding of the leading officials' role as a bellwether in exercising full and strict governance over the Party, they said that they would be strict in self-reform, and consciously set an example for the whole Party in obeying regulations and disciplines.

Sixth, while having a deeper understanding about staying alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like ours faces, they said that they would conscientiously fulfill the political responsibility for full and strict governance over the Party.

It was stressed at the meeting that this year was an extremely important year in the history of the Party and the country, and we successfully held the 20th CPC National Congress and drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

In the face of an international environment featuring high winds and choppy waters and the challenging and arduous tasks of reform, development and ensuring stability at home, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party and the Chinese people to tackle the challenges head on, having fully implemented the requirements of containing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development, coordinated both domestic and international situations, the epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, as well as coordinated development with security, strengthened macro-control, and responded to the impact of factors exceeding expectations, thus ensured overall economic and social stability, according to the meeting. The economy has maintained positive growth over the year, with overall stability in employment, stable prices and good performance on the balance of international payments, said the meeting.

China's grain output has exceeded 650 million metric tons for the eighth year in a row, with food security, energy security and people's wellbeing effectively ensured. The country has also successfully hosted the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, according to the meeting. All the achievements did not come easily and should be dearly cherished, the meeting noted.

It was unanimously agreed by members of the Political Bureau that the past year has once again proved the decisive significance of the "two affirmations." On the new journey, the whole Party must fully understand the decisive significance of the "two affirmations," strengthen the "four consciousnesses," bolster the "four confidences," ensure the "two upholds," and firmly implement the principles, policies and work plans of the CPC Central Committee. Next year will be the starting year for fully implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and we must fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, keep in mind the "three imperatives," work in unity to break new ground, and strive to get off to a good start, so as to lay a solid foundation for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Xi commented on the self-assessment remarks by the members of the Political Bureau one by one, put forward requirements for each of them, and made summing-up remarks. He said that the meeting was successful and very effective and everyone opened up to each other, exchanged ideas, examined the problems and made clear the way for the next step, which is beneficial to enhancing the unity, improving the work and undertaking the mission of the CPC central leadership, and very helpful to strengthening the cohesion, readiness to meet challenges and centripetal force of the central collective leadership.

Xi stressed that the 20th CPC National Congress drew a blueprint for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, and outlined the goals and tasks for the development of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era. Implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress is the primary political task for the whole Party, both at present and in the near future. Members of the Political Bureau should take the lead and set a good example in comprehensively studying, understanding, and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, live up to their mission and the expectations of the people, and earnestly align their thoughts and actions with the decisions and arrangements made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi noted that upholding the centralized, unified leadership of the Party's Central Committee is one of the founding principles of a mature Marxist ruling party. For a party and a country as big as ours, if the CPC Central Committee cannot exercise strong, centralized and unified leadership, there will be a situation in which each person does things in his own way, and nothing can be accomplished.

Upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is concrete rather than being abstract. First and foremost, the authority of the CPC Central Committee must be upheld, and the "four consciousnesses" as well as the "four confidences" must be strengthened, and the "two upholds" must be ensured with concrete actions.

All members of the Political Bureau, at all times and under all circumstances, must maintain a high degree of consistency with the CPC Central Committee and form harmony in the ensemble under the unified command of the central committee. No one should be out of tune.

All members of the Political Bureau, at all times and under all circumstances, must keep following the banner, the course and the will of the Party. They must resolutely follow what the CPC Central Committee advocates, firmly implement what the CPC Central Committee decides, and must not do what the CPC Central Committee prohibits. They must often make self-assessments and correct their deviations promptly.

At all times and under all circumstances, all members of the Political Bureau must maintain absolute loyalty to the Party, work in concert with the CPC Central Committee, love the Party sincerely, concern themselves about the Party at all times, firmly protect it, and do their utmost to promote it. All members of the Political Bureau must promptly request instructions from and report to the CPC Central Committee on major decisions, issues and situations in their work.

Xi stressed that the Chinese modernization is an unprecedented pioneering cause that requires our exploration and innovation. That entails new and higher requirements for the quality and ability of Party organizations and leading officials at all levels, as well as for their frame of mind, style of work and posture. Citing the political ability as the most important competence for members of the Political Bureau to perform their duties, Xi urged them to be strict with themselves by Marxist standards, continuously improve their capacity for political judgment, thinking and implementation. He asked them to be good at judging the overall development trend at home and abroad, keep in mind that the most important things for us are to work for the betterment of the country and the Party, to serve the people and win their support. He asked members of the Political Bureau to constantly improve their competence in pursuing high-quality development, serving the people, and guarding against and defusing risks in accordance with the requirements of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi pointed out that to make the grand blueprint envisioned at the 20th CPC National Congress come true requires officials at all levels to take on responsibilities and make contributions. Leading officials at all levels should commit themselves to the Party, work hard for the public, and fulfill their duties and responsibilities for the Party and the people with a sense of responsibility and a spirit of active commitment. Officials should actively create favorable conditions and eliminate unfavorable factors to search, cultivate, and support officials who dare to take responsibilities and make contributions, so as to make taking responsibilities a trend. Officials must carry forward the fighting spirit, dig deep to surmount the difficulties and challenges on the road ahead, and harness the indomitable fighting spirit to open up new horizons for our cause, Xi stressed.

He urged the members of the Political Bureau to take the lead in strengthening systems thinking and enhancing political awareness, and be good at making well-coordinated efforts to advance our great struggle, our great project, our great cause, and our great dream, advancing the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan as well as the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy in a coordinated manner. He asked them to keep the whole country in mind and act in line with the overall interests of the Party and country, adhere to the principle of subordinating minor principles to major principles and subordinating local interests to the interests of the country as a whole. They should constantly improve their ability to adopt a strategic perspective and apply a historical, dialectical, and systematic approach to thinking, and get better at thinking creatively, thinking in terms of the rule of law, and considering worst-case scenarios, so as to effectively think ahead, plan comprehensively, and advance all causes in a holistic manner. They are told to have long-term thinking rather than making personal calculations, and consciously guard against and oppose self-centered behavior, decentralism, behavior in disregard of the rules and a silo mentality. They should do credit not only to a single department but also to the overall situation, Xi said.

Xi pointed out that the conduct of leading officials, especially high-ranking ones, has always been a bellwether of the Party and social conduct, and an important window for the people to observe the Party's work style. Comrades of the Political Bureau must strictly examine themselves according to every single article of the newly-revised measures of the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct, and implement the measures to the letter, to tackle the chronic problems with an emphasis on pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and play an exemplary role in carrying forward the fine traditions of the Party. They should conduct extensive fact-finding missions and study, and go down to grassroots units under their charge, and to where difficulties and complaints from the masses are concentrated and hard nut is to crack for the work. They need to get to know the real situation, and analyze typical cases, so as to be acquainted with the overall situation and know what's what. They should create sound environments and favorable conditions to encourage officials and people at the primary level to tell the truth and open their hearts. Once problems are discovered, they must analyze the causes, accurately identify the crux and solve them in a targeted manner, Xi said.

Xi stressed that our Party has always represented the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, and it has never represented any individual interest group, power group or privileged stratum. Leading officials free from corruption are not vulnerable to unhealthy tendencies. To be honest and clean, self-discipline makes the difference, remaining clean and honest is valuable and thoroughly being so is even more valuable. Comrades of the Political Bureau should set an example in abiding by the code of honest conduct and taking the lead in fulfilling the political responsibility for governance of the Party, make efforts to strengthen the Party conduct and build integrity in the sectors or localities under their charge, and take strong actions to combat misconduct and corruption, so as to build a clean work relationship among colleagues and between ranking officials and their subordinates, and draw a clear demarcation line between government departments and businesspeople. They must play a good role in guiding, creating and safeguarding a good political atmosphere within the Party and a good social tendency as well. At the same time, members of the Political Bureau must be strict with their family members, relatives and people around them, and never allow them to seek illegitimate interests by taking advantage of their power and influence.

Xi noted that comrades from the Political Bureau put forward many good suggestions and advice on improving our work during the meeting. They will be studied immediately after the meeting so that measures will be worked out to improve the work, and efforts will be made to make practical progress.

