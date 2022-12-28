CPC leadership meeting stresses implementing decisions, plans of key Party congress in unity

Xinhua, December 28, 2022

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The meeting of criticism and self-criticism was held from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has stressed striving in unity to implement the major decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech when presiding over the meeting of criticism and self-criticism held from Monday to Tuesday.

The meeting was themed on fully implementing the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; developing a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of the thought; strengthening the consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership; staying confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; upholding Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and uniting and leading Party officials in implementing with great effort and determination the major decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

It was stressed at the meeting that this year was an extremely important year in the history of the Party and the country.

In the face of an international environment featuring high winds and choppy waters and the challenging and arduous tasks of reform, development and ensuring stability at home, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party and the Chinese people to tackle the challenges head on, ensuring overall economic and social stability, according to the meeting.

The economy has maintained positive growth over the year, with overall stability in employment, stable prices and good performance on the balance of international payments, the meeting noted.

China's grain output has exceeded 650 million metric tons for the eighth year in a row, with food security, energy security and people's wellbeing effectively ensured. The country has also successfully hosted the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, according to the meeting.

All the achievements did not come easily and should be dearly cherished, the meeting noted.

It was unanimously agreed by members of the Political Bureau that the past year has proved the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi commented on the self-assessment remarks by the members of the Political Bureau one by one, put forward requirements for each of them, and made summing-up remarks.

He said the meeting was successful and very effective, which is beneficial to enhancing the unity, readiness to meet challenges and cohesion of the CPC central leadership.

"Implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress is the primary political task for the whole Party, both at present and in the near future," Xi stressed.

He noted that upholding the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee is one of the founding principles of a mature Marxist ruling party.

Xi called on members of the Political Bureau to maintain a high degree of unity with the Central Committee, keep following the banner, the course, and the will of the Party, and maintain absolute loyalty to the Party at all times and under all circumstances.

He asked members of the Political Bureau to promptly request instructions from and submit reports to the Central Committee regarding major decisions and issues, as well as important matters in their work.

Citing the political ability as the most important competence for members of the Political Bureau to perform their duties, Xi urged them to continuously improve their capacity for political judgment, thinking and implementation.

He asked members of the Political Bureau to constantly improve their competence in pursuing high-quality development, serving the people, and guarding against and defusing risks.

Xi pointed out that to make the grand blueprint envisioned at the 20th CPC National Congress come true requires officials of all levels to take on responsibilities and make contributions.

Officials must carry forward the fighting spirit, dig deep to surmount the difficulties and challenges on the road ahead, and harness the indomitable fighting spirit to open up new horizons for our cause, Xi stressed.

He urged the members of the Political Bureau to take the lead in strengthening systems thinking and enhancing political awareness, keep the whole country in mind and act in line with the overall interests of the Party and country.

They are also asked to guard against and oppose self-centered behavior, decentralism, behavior in disregard of the rules and a silo mentality.

Officials of the Political Bureau must examine themselves according to and steadfastly implement the newly revised measures of the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct, to tackle the chronic problems with an emphasis on pointless formalities and bureaucratism, Xi said.

Xi stressed that the Party has always represented the fundamental interests of all Chinese people. It has never represented any individual interest group, power group or privileged stratum.

Members of the Political Bureau should set an example in abiding by the code of honest conduct and taking the lead in fulfilling the political responsibility for governance of the Party, Xi underscored.

Xi said the members of the Political Bureau should be strict with their family members, relatives and those around them, and never allow them to seek illegitimate interests by taking advantage of their power and influence.

