China's top legislator stresses improvement of people's congresses

Xinhua) 08:22, December 27, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, speaks at a meeting about studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and studying the important ideas on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses put forward by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Monday stressed studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and improving the system of people's congresses in the new era.

Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remarks at a meeting about studying the important ideas on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses put forward by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Li called for the profound understanding and implementation of Xi's ideas on the system of people's congresses.

He stressed that the Party's leadership must be fulfilled in all aspects and the whole process of the work of people's congresses, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era must be used to guide and provide unified leadership for the work of people's congresses.

People's congresses should play an important role in developing whole-process people's democracy, perfecting the socialist system of laws with Chinese characteristics at the heart of which is the Constitution, and pushing forward the thorough and effective implementation of the Constitution and laws, he said.

