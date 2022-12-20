China's former minister of industry, information technology penalized

Xinhua) 09:33, December 20, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xiao Yaqing, former minister of industry and information technology, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and stripped of his post in public office.

Xiao, who is also the former head of the ministry's Leading Party Members' Group, was punished due to severe violations of CPC discipline and law, according to a statement issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Monday.

An investigation conducted by the top anti-graft agency found that Xiao attended banquets that might compromise his impartiality at work and accepted a large amount of money from others, according to the statement.

The agency said that Xiao has been granted leniency because he confessed his wrongdoings in a short time, expressed remorse and turned in his illicit gains.

Xiao was expelled from the Party, dismissed from his posts, demoted to a lower rank in public office and asked to retire.

