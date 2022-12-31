Xi addresses 2023 New Year gathering of China's top political advisory body

Xinhua) 16:01, December 31, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the New Year gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed a gathering organized by the country's top political advisory body to ring in the year of 2023.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the gathering of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

Senior leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Wang Qishan attended the gathering.

They were joined by leading officials of the central committees of non-CPC parties, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, prominent figures without party affiliation, officials of central Party and government departments, and individuals from various ethnic groups and sectors of society in Beijing.

Noting that the year 2023 will be the first year that the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress are implemented fully, Xi called for great efforts to fulfill the goals and tasks for the year and lay a sound foundation for realizing the country's Second Centenary Goal.

The year 2022 was extremely important in the history of the Party and the country, Xi said.

The 20th CPC National Congress was held successfully, and the blueprint of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects has been drawn.

China maintained economic growth, achieved a good harvest, and ensured the stability of employment and prices in 2022, Xi said.

China has optimized the COVID-19 response approaches based on the evolving situation to safeguard the people's life and health to the greatest extent possible and minimize the COVID-19 impact on economic and social development, Xi said.

China successfully hosted the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and grand celebrations were held to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

The country fought against separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference resolutely while advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, he said.

All these achievements have not come easily, Xi said.

Xi pointed out that 2022 saw the CPPCC conscientiously implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and make new contributions to advancing the cause of the Party and the country.

In the year to come, efforts should be made by the CPPCC to ensure the integration of Party leadership, the united front and consultative democracy, so as to pool wisdom and strength to achieve the goals and tasks on the new journey in the new era, Xi said.

He stressed the need to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front, and create a powerful collective force working with one heart and one mind to realize the Chinese Dream.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the event.

Wang said efforts should be made to study and grasp the spirit of Xi's speech and give better play to the CPPCC's role as a special consultative body, calling for striving to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

