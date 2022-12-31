Languages

Archive

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Home>>

President Xi starts delivering 2023 New Year address

(Xinhua) 19:11, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering a New Year address Saturday evening in Beijing to ring in 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)

Photos

Related Stories