President Xi starts delivering 2023 New Year address
(Xinhua) 19:11, December 31, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering a New Year address Saturday evening in Beijing to ring in 2023.
